Dee-Throned: Rockers, Comedians Lay Into Dee Snider at Revolver/Guitar World Rock & Roll Roast

Thursday night at Revolver and Guitar World's 2nd Annual Rock & Roll Roast, a host of rockers and comedians took aim at Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, firing a nonstop barrage of barbs and one-liners that would make an ordinary man cry.

But, as last night's endless stream of transvestite-themed insults and anecdotes made perfectly clear, Snider is not a normal man.

The event, which was presented by Peavey Electronics and sponsored by Epiphone and Monster Energy Drink, took place at The Grove in Anaheim, California, the site of last year's inaugural Rock & Roll Roast, which skewered Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde.

Wylde returned to the scene of the crime last night, however, as a member of the celebrity dais. He was joined by fellow Rock & Roll Roast vets Scott Ian of Anthrax, comedian Jim Norton and That Metal Show co-host Jim Florentine. The dais was rounded out by rocker Lita Ford, That Metal Show co-host Eddie Trunk, comedian Craig Gass and Snider's son, comedian and actor Shane Snider. Jose Mangin of Sirius/XM and Headbanger’s Ball fame was the evening’s DJ.

The night also included video roasts by Donald Trump, Alice Cooper, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Sebastian Bach, Steel Panther, Lorenzo Lamas, Playboy Playmate Brande Roderick, "Gene Simmons" and wrestler and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho.

Fans were able to follow the action and one-liners live via Guitar World and Revolver's Twitter feeds (#DEEROAST) and watch the event live on AXS TV. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit organization of The Recording Academy that provides emergency financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to music people in need.

Actor Mark Metcalf (Neidermeyer from Animal House) kicked things off by reprising his famous "Whaddya want to do with your life?" speech and introducing Snider, the dais and roastmaster Penn Jilette.

"Good evening, everyone. I'm Penn Jilette, a third-rate magician, here to roast Dee Snider, a fourth-rate musician," said Jilette as he kicked off his set. "This motley crew — sorry, Dee, I didn't mean to mention a real rock and roll band — hasn't seen a television camera or a Weight Watchers meeting since they invented cellphones."

After Jillette's set, the other dais members took turns taking their best shots at Snider, who seemed to be having a great time in his big red throne at center-stage. In the end, Snider had his moment to get his revenge, and it was sweet.

Some memorable lines from last night:

Scott Ian to Dee Snider: "I wanna rock ... to hit you over the head with."

Eddie Trunk: "You can feel Twisted Sister's love for Dee by their complete lack of attendance tonight."

Scott Ian to Zakk Wylde: "For surviving last year's Roast, did you earn another cute patch for your fake biker club vest?"

Scott Ian to Dee Snider: "Twisted Sister tribute bands don't exist because no one wants to play two songs over and over again."

Zakk Wylde on Shane Snider: "Man, those are some big gay shoes to fill."

Dee Snider: "Jim Norton's career is going so poorly, he's opening for my son, Shane."

Craig Gass to Scott Ian: "Anthrax. What a great name for a band that makes people fucking sick."

Eddie Trunk: "Dee, you're in great shape. Maybe from running from your good career choices."

Zakk Wylde on Mark Metcalf: "His voicemail just says, 'Yes, I'm available. BEEP.'"

Craig Gass on Zakk Wylde: "Zakk, Sons of Anarchy called. They want you back at the clubhouse."

Lita Ford to Dee Snider: "I hope menopause hasn't affected your singing voice."

Alice Cooper (via video) to Snider: "Congratulations on your regionally successful music career."

Jim Florentine: "I thought Scott Ian came to my house, but it was a garden gnome."

Jim Norton: "You can tell Lita is a Ford because no one has wanted to get inside her since the early '80s."

Penn Jilette: "Lita Ford is one of the best female guitarists. That's kind of like being the world's tallest jockey."

Top photo: Jeremy Danger

Gallery photos: Damian Fanelli

