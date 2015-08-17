Eric Johnson Plays "Cliffs of Dover" on Piano — Video

Here's a brief video that was posted to Eric Johnson's Facebook page August 14.

It's a soundcheck piano performance of "Cliffs of Dover" from the Tobin Center in San Antonio, Texas.

We didn't even know Johnson played piano, to be honest. Or maybe we forgot. Oh well.

Note that Johnson also dances in the clip, as he tends to do from time to time, especially in videos posted directly to his Facebook page.

For more about Johnson's current tour and more, check out ericjohnson.com.

Here's an exclusive soundcheck piano performance of "Cliffs of Dover" from the Tobin Center in San Antonio!

Posted by Eric Johnson on Friday, August 14, 2015