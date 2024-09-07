“Someone told me you can’t play slap bass on a fretless, but when Prince picked up my bass he slapped the heck out of it!” Esperanza Spalding on jamming with Prince, and her stunning Justin Bieber upset

A support slot with Prince set the stage for Esperanza Spalding’s 2011 Grammy win and a whole new level of recognition

American bassist and singer Esperanza Spalding performs at North Sea Jazz festival, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 10th July 2016.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Central to bassist Esperanza Spalding’s bedazzling career has been her flair for the unexpected. Born in Portland, Oregon on October 18, 1984, Spalding, along with her brother, was raised in the working-class King section by her single mom. She credits seeing Yo-Yo Ma perform on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood when she was just four as her initial attraction to music.

A year later she began playing violin, spending the next decade with the Chamber Music Society of Oregon. At age 14, while attending the Northwest Academy performing arts high school on a scholarship, she ventured into a music room and began messing around with an acoustic bass.

Chris Jisi

Chris Jisi was Contributing Editor, Senior Contributing Editor, and Editor In Chief on Bass Player 1989-2018. He is the author of Brave New Bass, a compilation of interviews with bass players like Marcus Miller, Flea, Will Lee, Tony Levin, Jeff Berlin, Les Claypool and more, and The Fretless Bass, with insight from over 25 masters including Tony Levin, Marcus Miller, Gary Willis, Richard Bona, Jimmy Haslip, and Percy Jones.