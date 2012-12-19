Exclusive: Arsis Premiere "Carve My Cross" Music Video

Today, we're excited to be bringing you the exclusive premiere of the new music video from Virgina-based tech-death band Arsis. Watch the clip for "Carve My Cross" below.

The video was directed by David Brodsky, who made use of Nightmare Mansion and Captain Cline's Pirate Ghost Ride, both in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to create the video's sinister, funhouse vibe.

Lepers Caress landed at No. 5 on Guitar World's list of the top 10 EPs of 2012. You can still download the EP for free, courtesy of Scion AV, at this location.

“The EP was put together quickly after we finished Unwelcome" says bassist Noah Martin, “It gave us the opportunity to offer a brief statement of where our heads are at the moment. We revisited some of the oldest material in the Arsis catalog as well as re-tracked a song off the upcoming full-length. Expect more three and four-part writing, thrash and blasts, and a string quartet arranged for a full band.”

Arsis are expected to release Unwelcome, the follow-up to 2010's Starve for the Devil, in early 2013. You can listen to a pre-production demo of a new song, "Choking on Sand," here.