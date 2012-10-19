Exclusive: Blood Command — "Here Next To Murderous"

Check out this exclusive premiere of "Here Next To Murderous," a new track by Norwegian quintet Blood Command.

The song is from their upcoming album, Funeral Beach, which will be released stateside on November 13 via Fysisk Format. It's the followup to 2010's Ghostclocks.

"Here Next To Murderous" is already available on iTunes, and you can download it here.

The female-fronted noise-core/post-hardcore unit blends technical dissonance with melodic moments and a rhythmic attack.

“On our previous albums, our song-writing was more primal and more impulsive," says vocalist Silje. "This is the first album where we were being perfectionists from start to finish, being very choosy in our guitar sounds, how the vocals sound. It’s much catchier but also much heavier!”

Blood Command also features Yngve (guitars/bass/keyboard), Sigurd (drums), Simon (live bass) and Sjalg (live guitar). Blood Command have shared stages/toured with Gallows, Kvelertek, Protest The Hero and Purified In Blood, and they expect to announce a new European tour soon.

For more info about the band and to pre-order the album, visit fysiskformat.no, bloodcommand.com or redeyeusa.com.

Listen to "Here Next To Murderous" via the SoundCloud player below.