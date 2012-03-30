Trending

Exclusive: Candlebox Streaming New Song, "Sweet Summertime"

By

Seattle-based alt rockers Candlebox are all set to release their first album in nearly four years, Love Stories & Other Musings, next Tuesday, April 3.

But why wait until then for new music? The band are streaming a brand new song, "Sweet Summertime," exclusively on GuitarWorld.com today. Check it out below!

"I haven’t felt this way about a release from Candlebox since our first record," said guitarist Peter Klett. "The feeling for this record is both refreshing and stimulating. I can’t be more excited to release this music to the fans who have been with us for so long."

The band are also heading out on the road in a little over a week for a lengthy U.S. tour. You can get all the dates below the stream.

You can pre-order Love Stories & Other Musings on Amazon here and iTunes here.

Candlebox 2012 Tour Dates

  • April 07-Pensacola, FL-Cap'n Fun
  • April 10-Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks
  • April 11-Atlanta, GA-37 Main
  • April 13-Charlotte, NC -Fillmore
  • April 14-Myrtle Beach, SC -House Of Blues
  • April 17-Charleston, SC-Music Farm
  • April 19-Ft. Lauderdale, FL -Culture Room
  • April 20-Tampa, FL -Jannus Live
  • April 21-Orlando, FL-Florida Music Festival
  • April 24-Winston-Salem, NC- Ziggy's
  • April 26-Philadelphia, PA - Chameleon Club
  • April 27-Allentown, PA-Crocodile Rock
  • April 28-Nashua, NH-Boston Billiard Club – Outdoors Festival
  • April 30-Washington, DC - Fillmore
  • May 03-New York, NY-Gramercy Theater
  • May 05 -Asbury Park, NJ -Stone Pony
  • May 10-Syracuse, NY-Wescott Theater
  • May 11-Pittsburgh, PA-Altar
  • May 12-Flint, MI-Machine Shop
  • May 16-Cleveland, OH-House of Blues
  • May 18-Ft. Wayne, IN-Piere's
  • May 19-Detroit, MI-Emerald Theater