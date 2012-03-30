Exclusive: Candlebox Streaming New Song, "Sweet Summertime"

Seattle-based alt rockers Candlebox are all set to release their first album in nearly four years, Love Stories & Other Musings, next Tuesday, April 3.
But why wait until then for new music? The band are streaming a brand new song, "Sweet Summertime," exclusively on GuitarWorld.com today. Check it out below!
"I haven’t felt this way about a release from Candlebox since our first record," said guitarist Peter Klett. "The feeling for this record is both refreshing and stimulating. I can’t be more excited to release this music to the fans who have been with us for so long."
The band are also heading out on the road in a little over a week for a lengthy U.S. tour. You can get all the dates below the stream.
You can pre-order Love Stories & Other Musings on Amazon here and iTunes here.
Candlebox 2012 Tour Dates
- April 07-Pensacola, FL-Cap'n Fun
- April 10-Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks
- April 11-Atlanta, GA-37 Main
- April 13-Charlotte, NC -Fillmore
- April 14-Myrtle Beach, SC -House Of Blues
- April 17-Charleston, SC-Music Farm
- April 19-Ft. Lauderdale, FL -Culture Room
- April 20-Tampa, FL -Jannus Live
- April 21-Orlando, FL-Florida Music Festival
- April 24-Winston-Salem, NC- Ziggy's
- April 26-Philadelphia, PA - Chameleon Club
- April 27-Allentown, PA-Crocodile Rock
- April 28-Nashua, NH-Boston Billiard Club – Outdoors Festival
- April 30-Washington, DC - Fillmore
- May 03-New York, NY-Gramercy Theater
- May 05 -Asbury Park, NJ -Stone Pony
- May 10-Syracuse, NY-Wescott Theater
- May 11-Pittsburgh, PA-Altar
- May 12-Flint, MI-Machine Shop
- May 16-Cleveland, OH-House of Blues
- May 18-Ft. Wayne, IN-Piere's
- May 19-Detroit, MI-Emerald Theater