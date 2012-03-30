Exclusive: Candlebox Streaming New Song, "Sweet Summertime"

Seattle-based alt rockers Candlebox are all set to release their first album in nearly four years, Love Stories & Other Musings, next Tuesday, April 3.

But why wait until then for new music? The band are streaming a brand new song, "Sweet Summertime," exclusively on GuitarWorld.com today. Check it out below!

"I haven’t felt this way about a release from Candlebox since our first record," said guitarist Peter Klett. "The feeling for this record is both refreshing and stimulating. I can’t be more excited to release this music to the fans who have been with us for so long."

The band are also heading out on the road in a little over a week for a lengthy U.S. tour. You can get all the dates below the stream.

You can pre-order Love Stories & Other Musings on Amazon here and iTunes here.

Candlebox 2012 Tour Dates