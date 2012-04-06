Exclusive: Jeff Loomis Streaming New Song, "Chosen Time"

We're only a few days away from the release of Jeff Loomis' second solo album, Plains of Oblivion, so we thought we would bring you one final taste of the new album to keep you satiated until next week. You can stream the album's eighth track, "Chosen Time," below.

"Chosen Time" is one of two tracks on the album that feature the vocal talents of Christine Rhoads. Other guests set to appear on the record include Marty Friedman, Tony MacAlpine, Chris Poland and Ihsahn.

Plains of Oblivion is out next Tuesday, April 10, via Century Media Records, and you can still pre-order the album here.