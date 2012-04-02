Exclusive: Job For A Cowboy Streaming New Song, "Imperium Wolves"

Monday means metal around these parts, and today is no exception.

To kickstart your week, we've got a new track from Arizona's Job For A Cowboy for your listening pleasure. You can stream "Imperium Wolves" below.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming new album, Demonocracy, which was produced by Jason Seucof (Trivium, Black Dahlia Murder) and recorded at Florida's Audiohammer Studios.

The new album marks the recording debut of two new JFAC members, guitarist Tony Sannicandro and bassist Nick Schendzielos, also of Cephalic Carnage.

Demonocracy is out April 10 via Metal Blade.

Job For A Cowboy are currently on the road as part of the Metalliance tour with Devildriver,The Faceless, Dying Fetus, 3 Inches Of Blood, Impending Doom and Wretched. You can get all the remaining dates below the stream.

Job For A Cowboy 2012 Tour Dates - Metalliance Tour

4/02/2012 Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR

4/03/2012 Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA

4/05/2012 DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA

4/06/2012 House Of Blues – Los Angeles, CA

4/07/2012 Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

4/08/2012 El Rey Theater – Albuquerque, NM

4/09/2012 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

4/10/2012 Sokol Auditorium – Omaha, NE

4/11/2012 7 Flags Event Center – Clive, IA

4/12/2012 Pop’s – East St Louis, IL

4/13/2012 New Daisy Theatre – Memphis, TN

4/14/2012 Clear Channel Metropolis – Little Rock, AR

4/15/2012 Granada Theatre – Lawrence, KS

4/16/2012 Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

4/18/2012 Dos Amigos – Odessa, TX

4/19/2012 House of Blues – Dallas, TX

4/20/2012 Emo’s East – Austin, TX

4/21/2012 House of Blues – Houston, TX