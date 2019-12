New York City-based rockers Jolly are premiering their new music video for their song "Joy" today on GuitarWorld.com. You can check out the video below.

Jolly released The Audio Guide To Happiness, Part One earlier this year, which is the follow-up to the band's independent release Forty Six Minutes, Twelve Seconds Of Music.

An interesting note, both albums, and all future albums, will actually be 46:12 in length.

The band are currently plotting a U.S. tour for the fall. More details to follow.