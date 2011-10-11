Exclusive: Junius Premiere New Song, "A Universe Without Stars"

If shoegaze doom metal were a genre, Junius would most certainly be the kings of it. As I can't say enough positive things about the band's new album, Reports From the Threshold of Death, and space is limited, it's probably just best to let the music do the talking. You can stream a new track from Junius, titled "A Universe Without Stars," below.

Reports From the Threshold of Death is due out on October 25 through Prosthetic Records, and you can pre-order the album right here.

