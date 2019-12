Detroit-based punks Koffin Kats will release their new album, Our Way or the Highway, on January 24 via Sailor's Grave Records.

Think that's a long time to wait? You can catch the band on the road right now (tour dates) for a sneak peak of the new material, or you can scroll down and stream a brand new song, "Choke," right here on GuitarWorld.com.

If you like what you hear from this Motor City trio, be sure to give them a "like" on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.