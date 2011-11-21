Exclusive: Last Chance to Reason Premiere "The Prototype" Music Video

It's once again time to cure those Monday blues with some metal, as we've got a brand new video from Maine's Last Chance to Reason. Watch the exclusive premiere of the new music video for "The Prototype" below.

"The Prototype" comes from the band's latest album, Level 2, which is out now on Prosthetic Records. You can still pick up your copy here

Last Chance to Reason are currently on tour in the U.S. with Obscura and Abysmal Dawn, and you can check out all of the tour dates on their Facebook page.