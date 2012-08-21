Exclusive: The Last Vegas Premiere New Album, 'Bad Decisions'

Today, we're privileged to be bringing you the exclusive premiere of the brand new album from the Last Vegas. Stream Bad Decisions via the Soundcloud player below.

The Chicago-based rockers recorded Bad Decisions in their hometown, working closely with renowned producer Johnny K to further hone their raucous blend of glam, garage and guitars.

“While working in Los Angeles was a great experience for the band, this album needed to be more organic," said guitarist Adam Arling of the recording process. "It was more natural and old-fashioned. We were able to sit around and play with lyrics, plug a device into the wrong jack, blow up amps, flip the chorus with the verses, just mess stuff up and see what comes out the other end. No samples, loops, backing this, that, whatever a lot of bands do nowadays. Just five guys rocking. We did that shit like 1978."

If you like what you hear, you can pre-order Bad Decisions — which is released officially next Tuesday, August 28 — either here or here, or via iTunes here.

The Last Vegas tour dates: