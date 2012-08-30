Exclusive Lesson Video: Maroon 5 — "One More Night"

Check out this exclusive tutorial video for "One More Night," the new single by Maroon 5.

The song is from the band's new studio album, Overexposed, which was released June 26 on A&M/Octane Records (Buy it on iTunes). Recorded in Los Angeles over the last year with executive producer Max Martin, Overexposed features collaborations with Benny Blanco, Shellback ("Moves Like Jagger") and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.

The band recently premiered the official music video for "One More Night" on MTV. It features Adam Levine as a boxer and actress Minka Kelly as his frustrated other half. Check it out here. “One More Night” is No. 2 on iTunes' singles charts -- and the band are on an international tour with a U.S. tour rumored for early next year.

Below, Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine shows you the ins and outs of playing "One More Night." Enjoy!