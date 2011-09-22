Exclusive: Machine Head 'Unto the Locust' DVD Teaser

In anticipation of their upcoming new album, Unto the Locust, Machine Head have sent us this exclusive teaser video from the album's bonus DVD. Scroll down, and whet your appetite!

Machine Head will release Unto the Locust, the long-awaited follow-up to 2007's The Blackening, on September 27 via Roadrunner Records. You can pre-order the album now at this location.

The album has so far received rave reviews from critics, with Metal Hammer giving the album a perfect 10/10 score. As one of the Guitar World staff members who has heard the album -- and who is a big fan of The Blackening -- I have to agree with Metal Hammer's bold claim that Unto the Locust tops their last album.

If you just can't wait any longer, the band will also be attending four special listening parties for the album, including this coming Saturday night at 9 p.m. in New York City. The event is open to the public, so fans are welcome to come out to the party -- which is happening at Paul Booth's new tattoo studio at 511 West 33rd St. in Manhattan -- to enjoy the new album and hang out with the band, and maybe even a member of the GW staff.