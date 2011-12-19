Exclusive: Paul Rodgers Streaming New Song, "With Our Love"

In honor of his 62nd birthday (Happy Birthday, Paul!), legendary vocalist Paul Rodgers has just released a new studio recording titled "With Our Love."

GuitarWorld.com has the exclusive premiere of the new track, which you can check out below.

The track was co-written and performed by Perry Margouleff, whose friendship with Rodgers dates to more than 20 years ago when they met in the U.K. while Margouleff was performing with The Pretty Things.

"With Our Love" is available via CD Baby and other digital retailers, with 100 percent of the proceeds earmarked for the charities The Racehorse Sanctuary & Rocking Horse Children's Charity and Seraphim 12 Foundation.

"Horses are such a powerful part of human development and have been since the early ages," Rodgers said of his choice of charities. "We humans owe them so much. My wife Cynthia and I have visited both sanctuaries and can't imagine any of these healthy vibrant beings being sent off to die. Especially Seraphim 12's 'Daisy,' who was to be slaughtered for human consumption at 4 months of age! Or ex-racehorse, 'Mr. Streaky,' who, due to human error, developed anxiety and fear issues, which now after eight years he is finally starting to overcome, and in doing so is helping the autistic and inner-city kids who visit the sanctuary. Blues great Willie Dixon believed that 'Once we know better we can do better,' so now that we know better, let's do better."