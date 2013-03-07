Exclusive Premiere: Jeff Loomis — “Speak Of Nothing”

Today, GuitarWorld.com brings you the exclusive premiere of “Speak Of Nothing,” a new track by Jeff Loomis.

The song, which features Joe Nurre on vocals, will be included on Plains of Oblivion — Tour Edition, which will be released April 16 via Century Media Records.

Plains of Oblivion — Tour Edition features three bonus tracks, plus the original Plains of Oblivion disc. You can hear “Speak Of Nothing” via the Soundcloud player below and another bonus track, “A Liar’s Chain,” at this location.

Plains of Oblivion, which was was released in April 2012 by Century Media Records, was produced by Aaron Smith (7 Horns 7 Eyes) and features cover artwork by Colin Marks of Rain Song Design, who worked on Loomis' solo debut, Zero Order Phase, and the Nevermore DVD The Year Of The Voyager.

Loomis is touring North America with Soilwork in March and April. You can see out his full itinerary below the Soundcloud player.

For more about Loomis, visit him on Facebook and his official website.

JEFF LOOMIS TOUR DATES

w/ Soilwork, Blackguard, Wretched