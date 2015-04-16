Jeff Loomis Plays Jason Becker's "Perpetual Burn" — Video

The video below shows former Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis playing Jason Becker's "Perpetual Burn" to a backing track—and pulling it off in one impressive sitting.

"I think it was really a challenge for myself to see if I could do it," Loomis told Guitar World.

"I always found myself playing snippets of Jason's music but never really played a whole piece of his accurately. After I learned it, I thought, Hey, this doesn't sound half bad, so I programmed some drums and did a few tracks of rhythm guitar."

Check out the video below.