Los Angeles riff-bringers Behold! The Monolith are gearing up to release their sophomore album, Defender, Redeemist, on January 23, 2012.

But who wants to wait that long? Certainly not us.

In that spirit of impatience, we're pleased to give you lucky Guitar World readers the first taste from that record. So check out the dirty thrash workout of "Halv King" below:

Behold! The Monolith "Halv King" by GuitarWorld