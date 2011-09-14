Exclusive Premiere: Listen to Corroded's New Song "The Scars, The Wounds"

ALBUMExit to Transfer (Ninetone Records)

SOUND Sweden’s Corroded became widely known in their homeland when their 2009 single “Time and Again” was used to promote the Swedish version of the TV show Survivor. The band is hoping for an international breakthrough with its latest album, due out on Sept 27, which is a blend of grunge and Seventies-inspired rock.

KEY TRACK “Age of Rage”

Listen to Corroded's "The Scars, The Wounds":

Corroded "The Scars The Wounds" by GuitarWorld

Watch "Age of Rage" here: