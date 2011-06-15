Exclusive Premiere: Listen to The Icarus Line's New Song, "King Baby"

Los Angeles punks the Icarus Line have just announced that their new album, Wildlife, will be released Aug. 30 through Cobraside Distribution / Roar Scratch Records.

Today, we're pleased to bring you the exclusive first-listen of "King Baby" from that album. And if that's not enough for you, as an added bonus we're also throwing in "We Sick" from last year's "We Sick/Holy Man" single. Listen to both those cuts below.

The Icarus Line "King Baby" by GuitarWorld

The Icarus Line "We Sick" by GuitarWorld

Here's what Icarus Line frontman Joe Cardamone had to say about Wildlife:

"Wildlife presents the newest chapter in a bizarre saga of sonic ambition and utterly stubborn will. A rock n' roll nuke followed by a couple months of radiated fallout. This record did not just make itself and get into your hands by accident today, it was written, produced and record under the constant threat of extinction. As we all know the bills keep coming long after the money is gone. Another document from a distant corner of Los Angeles that believes in Rock N' Roll music as art and religion.

"This collection of songs is finer than the last and those before that. The Icarus Line may never get to make a record again and so every record has been made as if it's the very last one. That's how this music is supposed to feel though isn't it? Like a fight to survive in a musical landscape dominated by frat boys in ships clothing. If you love Iggy, If you miss Roxy Music, if you feel Funkadelic, if you need a flash of danger in your life, if you want a little lust around, if you love Rock N' Roll music that is actually made by motivated fuck ups who had no other choice, then this is for you. Bon Appetite."

Wildlife Track List

1. King Baby

2. We Sick

3. Soul Slave

4. It's Alright (featuring Annie Hardy of Giant Drag)

5. Venomous

6. No Lord

7. Bad Bloods

8. Sin Man Sick Blues

9. We Want More (featuring Ariel Pink)

10. All The Little Things

11. Tina Turner

12. Like A Scab

13. Wildlife

14. Elephants of Armageddon (vinyl bonus track)