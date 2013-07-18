Exclusive Premiere! No Sir — "C.A.L.I.F.O.R.N.I.A." Music Video

We're pleased to present the exclusive premiere of No Sir's "C.A.L.I.F.O.R.N.I.A." music video. The track appears on the Santa Rosa hardcore punk band's debut record, The Future Is Bright, which is set to be released August 13 via Twelve Gauge Records.

The Future Is Bright was tracked live at The Atomic Garden studios and engineered, mixed and mastered by Comadre guitarist Jack Shirley.

Check out the video below:

More about No Sir:

From Santa Rosa, California, No Sir (featuring members of Sabertooth Zombie and Creative Adult) hail from within a flourishing circle of current West Coast hardcore punk bands — bands like Ghostlimb, Loma Prieta, Punch, Trash Talk, and Ceremony. Varying in style, these Golden State bands of today are bonded by a general aesthetic: highly artistic and intellectual yet determined to keep things raw, lo-fi, and DIY.

Gut-level music for the thinking man. No Sir are representatives of this modern scene but can also be understood in a historical context, as heirs to the legacy of an older generation of Californians — the extreme hardcore punk bands that have filled the pages of Maximumrocknroll for years, from Dead And Gone to Talk Is Poison to Look Back And Laugh.

If you ask No Sir themselves, they’ll add Wire and Nirvana to their list of influences too. All these reference points are evident on the debut full-length, The Future Is Bright, as the band balance gloomy introspection and forward-charging aggression with a perfect sense of rock songwriting that makes every song as much a hummable hit as a punk rock exorcism.

As for non-musical influences, No Sir list Camus, Sagan, and Lynch, among others, giving a glimpse into the wide range of inspiration that’s hidden behind the music.

Twelve Gauge Records will release the album August 13 as a limited edition, 12” vinyl LP (in three colors) and digital download. A Bay Area stalwart since 2004, Twelve Gauge began by releasing the debut by Heavy Heavy Low Low and went on to put out music by Power, Sabertooth Zombie, Purple Mercy, Throats, and more. Twelve Gauge Records releases are exclusively distributed by Deathwish Inc.

No Sir are confirmed to play The Fest 12 in Gainesville, Florida, this fall. More live dates will be announced soon.

Photo: Sarah Davis