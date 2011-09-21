Exclusive Premiere: "Purple Haze" by Robert Randolph & The Family Band

GuitarWorld.com presents this exclusive premiere of "Purple Haze" by Robert Randolph & The Family Band.

This tour-de-force live version of the classic Jimi Hendrix tune is from Robert Randolph & the Family Band Live In Concert, which will be released Tuesday, September 27, via Dare Records.

This career-spanning album was recorded during the band's recent U.S. tour and marks the group's first live collection since 2002's Live at the Wetlands. The album includes Robert Randolph classics like "Squeeze" and "If I Had My Way," which features Blind Boys Of Alabama's Joey Williams. Susan Tedeschi, Ryan Shaw, Chuck Campbell and Nigel Hall join in on the Staple Singers' "I'll Take You There" while Shaw, Tommy Sims, Ryan Scott and The Monophonic Horns guest on Earth, Wind & Fire's classic "Shining Star."

See below for a complete track listing -- and look for Randolph's latest tour dates below the player!

1. Traveling Shoes / 2. Squeeze / 3. Don't Change / 4. Sacred Steel / 5. If I Had My Way / 6. Electric Church / 7. Peekaboo / 8. I'll Take You There / 9. Walk Don't Walk / 10. Back To The Wall / 11. Shining Star / 12. Purple Haze

Purple Haze by GuitarWorld

Robert Randolph & The Family Band: Fall 2011 U.S. Tour: