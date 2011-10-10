Exclusive: Skeletonwitch Streaming New Album, 'Forever Abomination'

In our continuing efforts to bash your brains in on Monday mornings, we're pumped to be able to bring you the exclusive stream of the brand-new album from Skeletonwitch today. You can check out the album, titled Forever Abomination, below.

Forever Abomination is due out tomorrow, October 11, on Prosthetic Records. Revolver magazine said of the album: "Packed with epic melodies, searing solos and medieval horror imagery, Forever Abomination totally rocks, aided by (finally for these guys!) a perfect production sound." Click here for the full review.

If you like what you hear, you can pre-order Forever Abomination at this location, and be sure to check out Prosthetic Records on Facebook for all the latest info on new releases.

Skeletonwitch - 'Forever Abomination' by GuitarWorld