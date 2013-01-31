Exclusive: Stevie Ray Vaughan Live at Ripley’s Music Hall, Philadelphia, 1983, from 30th-Anniversary Edition of 'Texas Flood'

Today, GuitarWorld.com brings you the exclusive stream of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble performing live at Ripley’s Music Hall, Philadelphia, on October 20, 1983.

The previously unreleased live set will officially be available tomorrow, January 29, as the bonus disc in Legacy's deluxe, 30th-anniversay edition of Texas Flood, Vaughan's debut album from 1983.

The reissue includes liner notes by music historian Ashley Kahn. In his notes, he writes, "The story of Texas Flood — more than any other recording by the guitarist — is the story of Stevie Ray. The album stands closest to his personal roots, roots that grew from a loamy mix of deep Southern blues, Texas R&B, and white-boy rock 'n' roll.

"It echoes his earliest triumphs as a guitarist, and serves as the triumphant finish-line to a ten-year run of hustling and scuffling that began in 1973, when the Dallas-born, 18-year-old left home for the Austin music scene."

Be sure to pick up the new March 2013 issue of Guitar World magazine, which features SRV on the cover and celebrates the 30th anniversary of Texas Flood. We also profile the amps and effects in Vaughan's arsenal and discuss Vaughan's "Number One" Fender Strat.

Complete track list for the 30th anniversary edition of Texas Flood:

Disc One — Texas Flood:

“Love Struck Baby”

“Pride and Joy”

“Texas Flood”

“Tell Me”

“Testify”

“Rude Mood”

“Mary Had a Little Lamb”

“Dirty Pool”

“I’m Cryin’”

“Lenny”

Bonus track:

“Tin Pan Alley” (aka “Roughest Place in Town”)

Disc Two — Live at Ripley’s Music Hall, Philadelphia, October 20, 1983:

“Testify”

“So Excited”

“Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”

“Pride and Joy”

“Texas Flood”

“Love Struck Baby”

“Mary Had a Little Lamb”

“Tin Pan Alley” (aka “Roughest Place in Town”)

“Little Wing”/”Third Stone from the Sun”