Exclusive Video: The Devil Wears Prada — "Hey John, What’s Your Name Again?" from 'Dead&Alive' Live CD/DVD

Here's the exclusive premiere of "Hey John, What’s Your Name Again?" from The Devil Wears Prada's new Dead&Alive live CD/DVD, which will be released June 26 on Ferret Music.

Dead&Alive, which was filmed and recorded in 2011 during the band's Dead Throne tour, features plenty of behind-the-scenes footage shot and edited by the band’s own Jeremy DePoyster.

You'll see everything from studio footage, the band just hanging out, rehearsals at home, backstage stuff and lots more.

You can pre-order Dead&Alive right now at the band's website. Special bundles are available.

The Devil Wears Prada will spend their summer as one of the headliners on the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, which gets under way June 30. The tour also features Slipknot, Slayer, Anthrax and Motörhead. Check out the festival's website for all the dates.

