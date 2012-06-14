Exclusive Video: Halestorm — "Here's To Us" Guitar Lesson

Enjoy this exclusive Halestorm video featuring singer Lzzy Hale and guitarist Joe Hottinger, who show you how to play "Here's To Us," a track off the band's latest album, The Strange Case Of...

Halestorm recently made history with their new single, “Love Bites (So Do I),” which went to No. 1 at active-rock radio outlets nationwide, marking the first-ever female-fronted group to top that format’s airplay ranking.

The band's summer is filled with an epic touring schedule, including a US headlining trek, several festival appearances, European dates and support slots alongside Avenged Sevenfold.

Keep up with Halestorm's touring schedule right here.

The Strange Case Of... was produced by Howard Benson (who worked with Halestorm on their self-titled 2009 debut). "Here’s To Us” was featured in Fox's Glee earlier this year, and “Freak Like Me” is featured in a live video heralding Halestorm’s impressive touring schedule.

The Strange Case Of... was released April 10 on Atlantic Records.

