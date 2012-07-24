Exclusive Video Lesson: Mayday Parade — "Stay"

In this exclusive video, Mayday Parade rhythm guitarist Brooks Betts breaks down his guitar parts for the band's hit single "Stay," including chords.

"Stay" is off the band's new self-titled album (Buy it on iTunes), which debuted at No. 12 on Billboard's Top 200.

The band is wrapping up a headlining stint on the 2012 Vans Warped Tour, where they’ve been sharing the stage with bands such as The Used, Rise Against, Taking Back Sunday and many more (Check out the remaining dates below the video). Coming up in the fall are a few South American dates followed by a full run in the United Kingdom with The Summer Set, The Cab and Natives.

Mayday Parade is vocalist/piano Derek Sanders, bassist Jeremy Lenzo, guitarists Alex Garcia and Brooks Betts and drummer/vocalist Jake Bundrick.

Mayday Parade – Warped Tour Dates:

7/24/12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/25/12 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live

7/26/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Aarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/27/12 – Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgounds

7/28/12 – Wellington, FL @ Cruzan Amphitheater

7/29/12 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Vinoy Park

7/30/12 – Charoltte, NC @ Charlotte Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

7/31/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverband Music Center

8/01/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus Amphitheater

8/04/12 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater

8/05/12 – Portland, OR @ Rose Quarter Riverfront

