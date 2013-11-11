Exclusive Video: Slash Discusses His Guitar Roots — from 'BandFuse: Rock Legends' Game

BandFuse: Rock Legends is a new guitar-based video game featuring legendary rockers who help transform players into real-world guitarists, bassists and vocalists, unleashing a full-band experience for players of all skill levels.

Whether you’ve never held a guitar or bass before or you are already a lead guitarist, BandFuse: Rock Legends will have you rockin’ out with your favorite songs in minutes.

The game, which will be released November 19, will be available for X360 and PS3.

Below, you can check out GuitarWorld.com's exclusive clip from BandFuse: Rock Legends, featuring Slash — who happens to be one of the rock legends in question. He's also the in-game guitar mentor (Bootsy Collins is the in-game bass mentor).

Check out more BandFuse: Rock Legends details below, plus a photo gallery of screenshots and a game-play video featuring Red Fang. For even more information and to pre-order, visit bandfuse.com.

Features include:

The Real Deal: Strap on a real guitar and within minutes play along with the biggest rock songs of all time. BandFuse: Rock Legends works with any real guitar or bass — use the included ¼” to USB guitar cable to plug directly into your console.

Real Rock Legends: A cast of the world’s most famous rock legends, including Slash (See the video below), Zakk Wylde, bass legend Bootsy Collins, George Lynch and more, all of whom offer instruction and inspiration, providing the foundation for a lifetime of music.

Real-World Tablature: A unique interface using animated tablature simplifies music for beginners. Experienced guitarists will be challenged to master solos and advanced techniques, playing along with songs exactly as recorded by the original artists.

Multiple Instruments: Use your favorite guitar or bass to jam, or sing along on a USB microphone with up to four players. Additional hardware is required.

The Ultimate Set List: The biggest hits, the biggest artists. From rock to metal and punk to funk, BandFuse: Rock Legends features 55 massive genre-jumping songs including, “Back From Cali” (Slash), “Wicked Sensation” (Lynch Mob), “You Oughta Know” (Alanis Morissette), “No Rain” (Blind Melon), “Godzilla” (Blue Öyster Cult), “Yellow” (Coldplay), “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” (Fall Out Boy), “The Bleeding” (Five Finger Death Punch), “Barracuda” (Heart), “Drive” (Incubus), “Breaking the Law” (Judas Priest), “Cult of Personality” (Living Colour), “Harder to Breathe” (Maroon 5), “I’m Broken” (Pantera), “Alive” (Pearl Jam), “Limelight” (Rush), “Should I Stay or Should I Go” (The Clash), “Love Bites (So Do I)” (Halestorm), “Reptilia” (The Strokes).

Multiplayer: Form bands and play along with your favorite songs, or create original music in real-time with up to four players. Rock hard and own online Leaderboards and Challenges. Additional hardware is required.

Sound Like a Rock Legend: Add authentic amp and pedal effects like distortion, reverb, chorus and many more to sound like a pro without all the expensive gear.

Shred U: Slow down songs to hear every nuance or loop your favorite segments as you jam along. BandFuse: Rock Legends gives you total control of every song allowing you to master the toughest riffs and most challenging techniques.

Tour Mode (Career): Progress through all phases of a rock career by going on tour and starting from humble beginnings and working your way up to become a rock legend.

BandFuse: Rock Legends is available for X360 and PS3. Rating: T for Teen. For more information, visit bandfuse.com.