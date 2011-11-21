Exclusive: Vildhjarta Streaming New Album, 'måsstaden'

Months back, we alerted you to the impending release of a promising new album from Swedish djent band vildhjarta, titled måsstaden. Now, we've got the pleasure of bringing you the entire album in its entirety right here on GuitarWorld.com. Scroll down to listen to all ten tracks from the album.

If you like what you hear, you can pre-order måsstadenright here.

Also, be sure to check out the band's official website, give them a "like" on Facebook and follow them on Twitter for all the latest information.