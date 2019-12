A while back, I mentioned a new progressive metal band (trying to avoid using the "dj" word) called Vildhjarta that had just signed on with Century Media Records to release their debut full-length album, måsstaden.

While their were a few tracks floating around online from the band's past efforts, you can check out a (creepy) new music video from the band for their new song "Benblåst" below.

måsstaden is due out on November 29.