Exclusive: Warbringer Premiere New Song, "Shattered Like Glass"

GuitarWorld.com is pleased to bring you the exclusive premiere for a brand new track from Warbringer, "Shattered Like Glass." You can listen to the song below, and you can check out our recent interview with Warbringer here.

"Shattered Like Glass" comes from the band's forthcoming new album, Worlds Torn Asunder, which is due out September 27 via Century Media Records. You can pre-order the album here.

To kick off their upcoming tour, Warbringer and Guitar World are teaming up to give you the chance to wind a brand new Jackson Guitar and GHS Strings.

Also, be sure to "like" Warbringer on Facebook, check out all of their videos on their YouTube channel and get the latest info on their Myspace page.