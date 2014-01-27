February 2014 Guitar World: Eddie Van Halen Looks Back on '1984,' Jake E. Lee Returns, Zakk and Ozzy Revisit 'No Rest for the Wicked,' Gear Reviews and More

The all-new February 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Guitar World's February 2014 issue rewinds 30 years to the making of Van Halen's masterpiece, 1984. Eddie Van Halen details how how he built his own home studio and took control of his group's musical direction. The result was 1984, the groundbreaking album that established Van Halen as chart-topping superstars.

However, Van Halen's 1984 isn't the only anniversary we celebrate. We also mark the 25th anniversary of No Rest for the Wicked, as Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde recall the audition, rehearsals and recording sessions that resulted in their auspicious debut outing.

Sticking with the Eighties theme, we catch up with Jake E. Lee. Once dismissed as an Eighties rock relic, the virtuoso shredder is back in action with Red Dragon Cartel, a band that shows off more than just his considerable guitar chops.

PLUS: How A Day To Remember keep in touch with their devoted fan base; Zakk Wylde discusses the new Black Label Society disc; two new discs from Five Finger Death Punch and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

Van Halen, "Panama"

Boston, "More Than a Feeling"

Ozzy Osbourne, "Crazy Babies"

Passenger, "Let Her Go"

Volbeat, "Still Counting"

The February 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store!