Fingerpicking Beatles: Learn Solo Guitar Arrangements for 30 Beatles Songs

Fingerpicking Beatles: Revised & Expanded Edition features 30 Beatles songs arranged for solo guitar in standard notation and tab.

The arrangements in this book are carefully written for intermediate-level guitarists. Each solo combines melody and harmony in one superb fingerpicking arrangement. The book also includes an easy introduction to basic fingerstyle guitar.

The 30 songs include "Across the Universe," "All You Need Is Love," "Can't Buy Me Love," "Hey Jude," "In My Life," "Let It Be," "Michelle," "The Long and Winding Road," "Something," "Yellow Submarine," "Yesterday" and more.

The book is available now for $19.99 at the Guitar World Online Store.