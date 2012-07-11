Guitar World DVD: In Deep with Andy Aledort Presents 'How to Play Reggae & Funk'

In the How to Play Reggae & Funk DVD, Guitar World editor and instructor Andy Aledort teaches you how to play classic reggae rhythms, chord progressions and music in the style of Bob Marley.

He also shows you all the syncopated grooves and hot chords used in the funkiest R&B. It’s a great two-for-one deal.

Part of Guitar World's In Deep with Andy Aledort Series

How to Play Reggae & Funk DVD includes:

In Deep: Bob Marley

1. Basic Reggae Rhythm

2. Combining Different Chord Voicings with Dead-String Accents

3. Basic Reggae Chord Progressions

4. Using Echo to Create a “Dub” Effect

5. “One Love”-style Rhythms

6. Soloing à la “Waiting in Vain”

7. “I Shot the Sheriff”-style Rhythm

8. “No Woman, No Cry”-style Rhythm

9. Soloing à la “No Woman, No Cry”

In Deep: Funk

1. Basic Funk-Style Rhythm

2. Syncopated Chordal Accents Only

3. Dead-String Accents Only

4. Syncopated Dead-String Accents

5. 9th-Chord Syncopated Rhythms

6. Adding Bass Riffs to Rhythm Parts

7. 13th-Chord Syncopated Rhythms with Riffs

8. Minor-Chord Syncopated Rhythms with Riffs

9. Doubling the Bass Line

10. Adding a Counter Bass Line

11. Sliding Mixolydian Sixths

