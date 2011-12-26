Guitar World's Top 10 DVDs of 2011

Like any year-end list, this wasn't an easy one to compile.

Of course, stellar documentary pieces by way of Cameron Crowe (Pearl Jam Twenty) and James Moll (Foo Fighters: Back And Forth) made the job a little easier, as did the fact that AC/DC, Slash and Rush continue to be among the best live acts on the planet.

On top of those, 2011 saw stirring video portraits of two of metal's most (in)famous icons, Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister, both of which we are remiss to leave off a "best of" list.

When it comes down to it, any fan of rock guitar would be lucky to find any of these 10 in their stockings this Christmas. That said, there can be only one No. 1, so read on to find out which DVD we named the best of 2011.