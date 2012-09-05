Hard Rockers Go Acoustic in Special Edition of Acoustic Rock

The 2010 issue of Acoustic Rock: Hard Rockers Go Acoustic brings you the untold acoustic stories from some of the greatest hard rock superstars, including Led Zeppelin, Metallica and Nirvana.

In this special issue, you'll also learn the stories behind the 25 greatest unplugged hard rock songs of all time.

Acoustic Rock: Hard Rockers Go Acoustic is a collectible magazine that will educate and entertain anyone who loves hard rock and acoustic guitar. Get it now for only $9.99, while supplies last!

Acoustic Rock: Hard Rockers Go Acoustic includes features on:

• Jimmy Page: He's celebrated as one of rock's heaviest guitarists, but when the Led Zeppelin virtuoso reached for his acoustic, his touch could be light as a feather.

• Slash: The guitar great reveals that he not only started out as an acoustic player but also wrote many of Guns N' Roses' biggest hits on the instrument.

• Green Day: Billie Joe Armstrong discusses the role of the acoustic guitar throughout the band's history and examines the instrument's prominence on Green Day's 2004 opus, American Idiot.

• Bon Jovi: In 2003, the hard rock heroes ditched the electric guitars and revisited some of their greatest songs on This Left Feels Right, using bouzoukis, mandocellos and plenty of acoustics.

• Ritchie Blackmore: The legendary guitarist reflects on his decades of fascination with Renaissance music and talks about his endeavors to blend modern guitar with old-world instruments with Blackmore's Night.

• Acoustic Rock's Guide to Acoustic Pickups: Looking to electrify your acoustic? Take some tips from AR in this comprehensive guide to acoustic guitar pickups.

This issue is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.