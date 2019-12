ALBUMExperimental Tendencies (OzoneBaby Records)

SOUND New York–based band Fate28 is made up of husband-and-wife duo Art and Jamie Lima (the pair also run New Jersey’s School of Rock youth program). Engineered by Grammy award–winner Kevin Crouse (Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Blondie), the riff-heavy songs on Experimental Tendencies burst with melodic grooves and bluesy rock.

KEY TRACK “SnakeMan”

Listen to "SnakeMan" below: