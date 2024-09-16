“Why are the single-pickup models of particular interest? Well, they really can sound better”: The Gibson ES-330T might have been the “runt of the litter”, but its unusually positioned P-90 pickup offers a unique experience among Gibson hollowbodies

This single-P-90 variant walked in the shadows of the humbucker-toting 335 and its late-’50s ES siblings, yet its straightforward charm continues to endure some 65 years on

Gibson ES-330T electric guitars on a stylish rug
(Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

Gibson had used the ‘Electric Spanish’ or ‘ES’ designation since the launch of its first electric guitar, the ES-150, in 1936, but it would later become synonymous with the thinline double-cutaway ‘semi-acoustic’ ES-335T, which first appeared on the back cover of Gibson’s spring catalogue in 1958 (along with the initially short-lived Flying V).

A quick word on ES nomenclature before we continue: T stands for thinline, so applies to all models; D is for double-pickup, redundant for all but the 330; N is for Natural, C for Cherry and W for Walnut); S for stereo; and V for Vari-tone. Some now call the later, longer variant a 330L, but that was never official.

1961 Epiphone E230T
Featuring regular vintage Sunburst with a cheeky bit of flame, this 1961 Epiphone E230T is a rare example with the earlier enamelled ‘bikini’ headstock logo(Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

Bob Wootton