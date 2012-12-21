Holiday 2012 Guitar World Available Now: Aerosmith's New Album, 40 Years of Kiss, Soundgarden, Holiday Gift Guide and More

In the all-new Holiday 2012 issue of Guitar World magazine, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Steven Tyler give you the scoop on everything from their new album, Music from Another Dimension!, to their battles over Aerosmith's destiny. Check out an excerpt of that story here.

Then, Paul Stanley discusses Kiss' new album, Monster, how the band is celebrating their 40th year together, and how they keep going and going.

After 16 years away from the studio, Soundgarden is back with their return album, King Animal. Kim Thayil discusses the group's reunion and tells the secrets behind his tunings and tone. Check out an excerpt of that story here.

After spending much of 2012 wowing music festival crowds with his fiery blues-rock fusion, Gary Clark Jr. completes his breakthrough year with Blak & Blu, his major-label full-length debut.

Plus, there's a holiday gift guide featuring:

Vox Amphones

Marshall Headphones Hanwell

The Beatles Stereo Vinyl Box Set

Casa Noble Santana Tequila

... and more!

And four songs with guitar and bass tabs:

• Asking Alexandria, "A Prophecy"

• Aerosmith, "Sweet Emotion"

• Curtis Stigers & the Forest Rangers, "This Life"

• Rick Springfield, "Jessie's Girl"

You'll also find Tune Ups on Down, Peavey's Self-Tuning Guitar, Jimmy Herring, Dave Keuning of The Killers, Steve Vai, Jerry Horton of Papa Roach and a Dear Guitar Hero feature with Martin Barre of Jethro Tull. There's also a 2013 Album Preview.

And then there's the gear reviews, featuring columns on:

• DigiTech 5th Generation Whammy Pedal

• Framus Mayfield Legacy Guitar

• Dean Rusty Cooley Signature RC7X Wraith Seven-String Guitar

• Electro-Harmonix Supergo Pedal

... and more!