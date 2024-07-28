“The boys thought the bass needed more bottom-end. So I laid on the floor and punched the organ pedals with my fists”: How Bill Wyman transformed a landmark Rolling Stones track

By
( )
published

The Rolling Stones were working to finish their Aftermath album when Bill Wyman made a musical detour

Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones performs on stage during the 1973 European tour at Wembley Empire Pool on 9th September 1973.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout his 30-year tenure with the Rolling Stones, Bill Wyman teamed up with drummer Charlie Watts to form one of rock's most solid rhythm sections, driving such Stones classics as (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, 19th Nervous Breakdown, Honky Tonk Woman, Brown Sugar, Start Me Up, and Miss You.

“I suppose you could say I created what was happening on Miss You,” Wyman told Bass Player back in 2010. “You know, the walking bass, that octave bass thing. After that, just about every band in the world took that idea and used it in a song. Rod Stewart used it, and a lot of funky bands did, also.”

Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.