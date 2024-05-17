“They can be really useful when trying to tame some top-end”: How hemp cones affect guitar tone and why Derek Trucks, Carlos Santana and Steve Morse are among their fans

By
( )
published

Over the past few years, speakers with a hemp cone have increased in popularity – and they have a distinctive sound, explains Paul Gough of Zilla Cabs

Hemp Speakers
(Image credit: Zilla Cabs)

As we’re going to be looking at speaker cones in this article it may be smart to explain roughly how this part of the speaker functions. 

The cone (named after its conical shape, a tube wider at one end than the other) is attached to the speaker chassis at the larger end in a way that allows it to move when a force is applied at the thinner end.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Paul Gough