“I understand how it may be perceived as our answer to the Stratocaster, but that’s not my intention with this guitar”: How PRS made the SE NF3 – and what makes it different from the Silver Sky

We catch up with PRS Guitars’ COO, Jack Higginbotham, to get the lowdown on the company’s hotly hyped new budget bolt-on – and whether a USA model is on the cards…

We can’t lie. The PRS SE NF3 blew us away with its novel take on the S-style and a tip-top bolt-on build that with a few choice modifications could see it rival the brand’s USA models.

From its hum-cancelling DD ‘S’ Narrowfield pickups blurring the line between single coil and humbucker, to its superb vibrato and playability it was hard to fault.

