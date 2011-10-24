Interview: Lazarus A.D. Frontman Jeff Paulick Talks About Tours, New Material, Gear, Burgers and More

Kenosha, Wisconsin, has to be the unlikeliest source of heavy metal, but we all need to thank this town for producing Lazarus A.D., an absolutely killer band that started out of there around six years back.

Their music can be described as a blend of thrash and groove metal, with elements of traditional heavy metal thrown in for good measure. Their debut album, The Onslaught, was released in 2009, and they were on tour with Testament not long after that.

It was at the Sunset Strip House of Blues in June of that year when I got to see them for the first time, and honestly that was also the first time I ever heard their music. I was an instant fan, and my liking for the band only grew stronger from that point on.

Fast forward to 2011: They put out their sophomore album, Black Rivers Flow, a huge departure in musical style, but equally strong in my opinion.

To round out a busy year of touring, the band recently started a North American run as direct support to Warbringer, and at the first show of this tour at Hollywood's Key Club, I got a chance to catch up with Jeff Paulick to talk about their busy 2011, upcoming new material, gear and a multitude of other topics.

Enjoy this delightful 22-minute conversation below, and check out the band's official Facebook page for more info.

Lazarus A.D.: In-depth Interview With Jeff Paulick by Metalassault on Mixcloud

Andrew Bansal is a Los Angeles-based writer who has been running his own website, Metal Assault, since early 2010, and has been prolific in covering the hard rock and heavy metal scene by posting interviews, reviews and pictures on his website -- with the help of a small group of people. Besides being hugely passionate about heavy metal, he is an avid follower of jazz music and recently started a blog called Jazz Explorer to pursue that interest.