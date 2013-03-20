Interview: Thom Beckman Discusses His Heavy Metal Mandolin Project, 'Shroud Of Spiders'

Seattle-based musician Thom Beckman has released his instrumental solo heavy metal project, Shroud Of Spiders. Beckman plays all the lead parts on an electric mandolin — as well as the bass and drums.

Beckman recently released a self-titled EP to launch this project, which you can hear in its entirety right here.

I did a two-part interview with Beckman. Part one introduces the project in detail, and you can hear it at this location.

In the second part, below, we discuss how he composed metal songs on the mandolin, how it compares to playing the guitar, what inspired him to do this and his future plans. Listen to our 12-minute conversation below, and visit the Shroud Of SpidersFacebook page.

Interview with Thom Beckman [Shroud Of Spiders] - Part 2 by Metalassault on Mixcloud

Andrew Bansal is a writer who has been running his own website, Metal Assault, since early 2010, and has been prolific in covering the hard rock and heavy metal scene by posting interviews, news, reviews and pictures on his website — with the help of a small group of people. Up till February 2012 he was based in Los Angeles. After that, he had to move to India, but is still carrying on his heavy metal endeavors with the same intensity.