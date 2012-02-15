Interview: Vanaprasta Guitarists Discuss Musical Style, Songwriting and Gear

LA-based rock quintet Vanaprasta have built quite a niche for themselves with their intriguing musicianship and dynamic live performances, not only in the local club circuit but also through appearances at SXSW and the Sunset Strip Music Festival.

Best described as heavy, psychedelic rock with an indie rock feel, theirs is the kind of music that leaves first-time listeners pleasantly shocked. I discovered this for myself when I first heard their track "G-." The song appears on their debut full-length Healthy Geometry, an album that successfully captures the vibe they create in their live shows.

Recently, I caught up with guitarists Collin Desha and Cameron Dmytryk to discuss the band's musical style and songwriting in detail, among other things.

Listen to the 13-minute conversation, and check out the band's official website for details on their album and upcoming live shows.

Audio:

Vanaprasta: Interview With Collin Desha & Cameron Dmytryk by Metalassault on Mixcloud

Andrew Bansal is a Los Angeles-based writer who has been running his own website, Metal Assault, since early 2010, and has been prolific in covering the hard rock and heavy metal scene by posting interviews, reviews and pictures on his website -- with the help of a small group of people. Besides being hugely passionate about heavy metal, he is an avid follower of jazz music and recently started a blog called Jazz Explorer to pursue that interest.