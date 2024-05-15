“This guy came up to me and said, ‘Hi, I’m Jimi Hendrix, can I sit in with your band?’ I said, ‘Well, I dunno – let’s go and find out’”: In June 1968, Jack Bruce came close to forming a band with Jimi Hendrix

By
( )
published

Speaking in 2003, the late Cream bassist Jack Bruce recalled his first encounters with Jimi Hendrix

Photo of Jack BRUCE; ID# WBLb 31, Jack Bruce, West, Bruce and Laing., Copenhagen. Rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix of the rock band 'The Jimi Hendrix Experience' performs onstage with a Gibson Flying V electric guitar
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For many years a double bass player influenced more by jazz and classical music than rock, Jack Bruce brought an acute melodic awareness to the bass guitar from the moment he picked one up. 

Classically trained at Scotland’s Royal Academy of Music, Bruce had been playing upright in London jazz clubs – but also listening to James Jamerson and “striving to play melodies … while maintaining the bass’ function as an anchor.” 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.