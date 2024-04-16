“A lot of kids are getting millions of hits because they can play Eruption. If you want to impress me, write Eruption”: Jesse Dayton is glad he didn’t have a hit years ago – it might have taken away his freedom

By Andrew Daly
published

Fresh from his “Bonnie and Clyde” success with Samantha Fish, the six-string outlaw talks low-string droning, Texas storytelling and why it’s worth struggling with vintage gear – in the studio at least

Jesse Dayton performs on Day Two of 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Jesse Dayton is hard to pin down. Is he blues? Is he country? Is he the one true modern-day outlaw? Maybe; maybe not – and none of it matters to him anyway. He’s been chopping away in decidedly non-conformist fashion since the ‘90s. His solo catalog is sprawling, and he’s worked alongside Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Rob Zombie.

At 57 and having been around the block a time or six, the success of his collaboration with Samantha Fish is no surprise – but what did turn heads was the breakneck speed of that success via 2023’s Death Wish Blues, which nabbed a Grammy nomination.

