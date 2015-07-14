Joe Satriani Lesson: How to Create Weird Alien Guitar Sounds — Video

Joe Satriani recently dropped by Guitar World's studio in New York City to shoot a few videos, including several quick lessons on handy licks you can use in different situations.

Here's one of them, which we like to call "the Space Invader." It's an atonal tapping/whammy-bar trick that makes your guitar sound like aliens who are up to no good.

If you missed Satch's last GW video (from early July), "How to Play a String-Skipping Chicken Pickin' Lick," you can find it right here.

For more about Satriani and his new studio album, Shockwave Supernova,step right this way.

To sample the latest Satriani track to be streamed on the interwebs, check out "Shockwave Supernova" right here.