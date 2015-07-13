"Shockwave Supernova": Joe Satriani Premieres Title Track from New Album

Joe Satriani has premiered a new song, "Shockwave Supernova," and you can check it out below.

The nearly four-minute-long "Shockwave Supernova" is the title track from the guitar legend's new studio album, which will be released July 24.

While recording the album late in 2014 at Skywalker Sound in Lucas Valley, California, Satriani assembled a top-notch trio—keyboardist and guitarist Mike Keneally, drummer Marco Minnemann and bassist Bryan Beller.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better band to help bring these songs to life,” Satriani says.

The album sees Satriani teaming up once again with co-producer and engineer John Cuniberti. Satch and Cuniberti share production on Shockwave Supernova, as they have on 1986's Not of This Earth, its followup, Surfing with the Alien, and several other albums.

Shockwave Supernova is available for pre-order through Amazon and iTunes and also will be available as 2LP 120-gram vinyl.

For more about Satch and Shockwave Supernova, visit satriani.com.